Rhea Chakraborty remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on death anniversary, shares unseen pics: ‘Miss you everyday’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, and Tuesday marks the actor’s second death anniversary. His girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty shared old photos featuring both of them. “Miss you everyday…,” she wrote on Instagram. The duo look happy as they pose together in the images.

To remember the late actor, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to share an emotional note in his memory and wrote that he has become “immortal because of the values you stood for.”

Shweta’s note read, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence.”

Shweta requested Sushant’s fans to light a lamp in his memory. She wrote, “Let us all light a lamp 🪔 today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.” She shared a couplet by Nida Fazli at the end of her note that read, ‘Ghar se masjid hai bahut door, chalo yun kar lein, kisi rote hue bachche ko hasaya jaaye’. She ended her caption with the hashtag ‘#ForeverSushant’.

Casting director-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra also took to his social media to share an old photo with the actor with a heart emoji. Sushant’s last film as a leading man, Dil Bechara, was directed by Mukesh. The film was released posthumously.

SSR’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi also shared a photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “We miss you.”

Sophie Choudry shared a photo and wrote, “2 years… I pray you are at peace in the galaxy of stars.”

Sushant passed away in Mumbai in 2020.