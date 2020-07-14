Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput: Thirty days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you

Rhea Chakraborty dated late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty dated late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

It’s been a month since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, and his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty is yet to come to terms with the loss. Rhea on Tuesday took to social media to share adorable photos of herself and Sushant. Along with the pictures, she penned a long emotional note where she expressed her love for the late actor.

For Rhea, Sushant was the person who made her believe in love. Sharing how much she learnt from him, Rhea wrote, “You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14.

The Dil Bechara actor was fond of astronomy and used to look at stars and galaxies with his advanced telescope. And, Rhea believes “the moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed ‘the greatest physicist’ with open arms.”

Wishing for Sushant Singh Rajput to come back, Rhea Chakraborty wrote in her note, “Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star – now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me.”

She added, “You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen. My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential.”

Concluding the heartfelt note, Rhea Chakraborty wrote that she will love Sushant Singh Rajput for a “lifetime”.

“Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you….Eternally connected, To infinity and beyond,” wrote Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput was set to share screen space with Rhea Chakraborty in Rumy Jafry’s romantic comedy. The couple were often spotted together on lunch and dinner outings.

