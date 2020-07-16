Rhea Chakraborty to online abuser: How does my silence give you the right to tell me you will get me raped and murdered?

Rhea Chakraborty shared a screenshot of an abusive message she received on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/rheachakraborty). Rhea Chakraborty shared a screenshot of an abusive message she received on Instagram (Photo: Instagram/rheachakraborty).

Actor-model Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday took to Instagram to share a screenshot of an abusive message she received on social media.

Sharing the image, Rhea stated that she will not take the violent abuses hurled at her lying down anymore and has even requested Cyber Crime Cell to help her in the matter.

In the long note where she said that no one should have to deal with such issues, Rhea wrote, “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ….I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ….I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”

“I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” the actor added.

Rhea Chakraborty was rumoured to be dating late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor died by suicide on June 14, and since then Rhea and a few close associates of Sushant have been at the receiving end of harsh trolling.

A month after Sushant’s death, Rhea shared a heartwarming post featuring a series of photos of herself with Sushant, where she promised to be ‘eternally connected’ with him.

