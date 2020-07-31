Rhea Chakraborty: I believe I will get justice

Rhea Chakraborty has reacted for the first time after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family filed a case against her. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) Rhea Chakraborty has reacted for the first time after Sushant Singh Rajput’s family filed a case against her. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

After the Enforcement Directorate on Friday registered a case of money laundering against Rhea Chakraborty and her relatives in connection with the suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor released a video saying she believes, “The truth shall prevail.”

“I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice,” Rhea said in a video released by her lawyer.

She added, “Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyer as the matter is sub judice. Satyameva Jayate. The Truth shall prevail.”

On July 25, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. A month after his death, Rhea Chakraborty shared a couple of posts remembering her late boyfriend. In one of her Instagram posts, she even urged home minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry into Sushant’s death, saying she wanted to understand the circumstances which prompted him to take the extreme step.

