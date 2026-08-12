Rhea Chakraborty calls jail inmates ‘nice’, jokes her book will be called ‘Chudail ka Badla’

It’s been over a year that Rhea Chakraborty has been given a clean chit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Sushant Singh Rajput case who died in June 2020. But the trauma of the case refuses to leave her, particularly given the intense public scrutiny, and a relentless media trial.

Rhea even spent almost a month inside Byculla Jail, Mumbai as an undertrial. While she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020, she was given a bail by Bombay High Court in October 2020. “I feel people inside jail are better than people outside jail. Because most people in the undertrial prison, at least for women, are innocent. And there’s no hierarchy. Everyone’s equal, everyone’s a number, there’s no name,” Rhea said recently.

Rhea also revealed that most undertrials in prison spend their time singing, dancing, and making thecha, a fiery, coarse Maharashtrian condiment. She also hinted at writing a book about her jail time on Tanmay Reacts, joking that it’s called Chudail Ka Badla. “You get sushi, champagne, vada pao, and chaat,” she quipped further.

Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi, who also appears on Tanmay Reacts, called it “the dumbest thing ever” when Rhea’s leaked WhatsApp chats were scrutinized and misinterpreted to a point by primetime television news that even her texting “Imma bounce” was misconstrued as her referring to cheques getting bounced. Rajput’s family had levelled several allegations against her, including abetment of suicide, theft and financial misconduct.

Rhea on how people react to her after jailtime

After getting the clean chit from the CBI, Rhea also got her passport back. “I went on a holiday with my parents. It felt strange to not be stopped at immigration, and being told, ‘Okay ma’am, you can go.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’,” she said, laughing. Rhea also acknowledged that people from the film industry would suddenly get serious as soon as she entered the room post her jailtime.

“If people were laughing and joking in a room, and I came there, they’d suddenly change the tone. They’d be like, ‘Oh, hi Rhea. How are you?’ (in a solemn voice),” she recalled. Tanmay, who admitted that he got a similar treatment after his comedy group All India Bakchod was cancelled in 2018 following MeToo allegations against a founding member, revealed that the first time he met Rhea, he cracked a joke on her controversy within the first 10 minutes, and she took it as a sport.

“People around us went like, ‘How could you?’,” recounted Tanmay. Rohan also quipped, “Rhea, how could you say that? Don’t you know what you’ve been through?,” much to her amusement. “It’s true though. If I was making these jokes like we’re doing today four years ago, the room would suddenly get very heavy. They didn’t know whether to laugh or not,” she added.

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Stand-up comedian Aditya Kulsreshtha aka Kullu, who will soon be seen as a contestant alongside her on season 2 of Prime Video India reality show Traitors, joked that when Rhea would take a shot at her own jailtime, others around her would assume it’s taken a mental toll on her and ended up affecting her sanity.

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Rhea revealed that ever since the controversy, fans come up to her and say, “You’re very strong.”

“I’m just like, ‘Just say my hair is nice or something,'” said the actor. Along with Traitors season 2, she’ll also be seen as an actor in Hansal Mehta’s Netflix India crime drama Family Business. She’s also become an entrepreneur and podcaster now, with both her clothing brand and podcast called Chapter 2.