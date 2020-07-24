Rhea Chakraborty on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara release: It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you

Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional as Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara releases today. Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional as Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara releases today.

The release of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara has left his friends and fans emotional. Everyone is looking forward to watching the film today at 7:30 pm on Disney Plus Hotstar. But, Sushant’s girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty feels it will not be easy for her to watch him.

In a moving note, Chakraborty has written, “It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you 💔 You are here with me, I know you are ….I will celebrate you and your love.” Along with the heartfelt note, she also shared a still from Dil Bechara.

Calling Sushant the “hero” of her life, Chakraborty added, “I know you will be watching this with us ❤️”

Dil Bechara, an adaptation of John Green’s book Fault In Our Stars, is a romantic drama which stars Sushant Singh Rajput as cancer survivor Manny who changes the life of Kizzie (Sanjana Sanghi), a girl suffering from cancer.

Ever since Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Rhea Chakraborty is trying to come to terms with the loss. In an earlier post, she shared how it was Sushant who made her believe in love. “You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore,” wrote Rhea.

She has also requested Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death as she wants to understand the circumstances which prompted him to take the extreme step.

