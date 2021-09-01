Rhea Chakraborty on ‘mindless social media scrolling:’ ‘Your life is not here, it’s all around you’

Of late, Rhea Chakraborty has been sharing posts and stories on Instagram more regularly than she used to. On Tuesday night, the model-actor shared an Instagram story on social media habits of people, urging them to spend more time in the real world.

“Mindless scrolling on social media causes disengagement in real life, disengagement in real life makes it seem dull and boring. Live your life, your life is not here. It’s all around you. Love — RC,” read Rhea’s late-night musing.

A screenshot of the actor’s post. A screenshot of the actor’s post.

One of Rhea’s more recent posts on the social media platform was a picture post dedicated to her close friend, Shibani Dandekar. On Shibani’s birthday, Rhea shared a photo of the two of them together, writing, “The woman on the right is everything the woman on the left ever wants to be ❤️ Loving , kind , brave and righteous! On your birthday, I want to tell you that – One friend like Shibani Dandekar is all anyone should ever wish for. Happy birthday to the worlds most special girl ❤️ I love you so so much ❤️.”

Shibani had stood by Rhea’s side when she was accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and after Rhea got bail, the friends were even photographed together on multiple occasions.

On the work front, Rhea was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi thriller Chehre. Rhea has also gotten back to filming an unnamed project, of which she shared a picture from on her social media fairly recently. “In the now 🦋 #theshootlife #rheality #behindthescenes,” read her post caption.