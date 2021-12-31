Rhea Chakraborty looks back at her ‘year of pain’: ‘What doesn’t break you makes you stronger’

December 31, 2021 8:11:57 pm
Actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post on New Year’s Eve. The Chehre actor, who is on the path to normalcy after getting embroiled in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020, called 2021 “a year full of healing, a year full of pain.”
Rhea took to her social media account and shared a vibrant click. Along with the photo, she wrote, “You see me smiling and laughing, it’s not been easy to get here. A year full of healing, a year full of pain. But here I am, smiling and looking at you 2021-because indeed what doesn’t break you makes you stronger..! Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve with your loved ones, may 2022 be kind to all of us. Love and light. #rhenew.”
View this post on Instagram
Rhea Chakraborty spent nearly a month in jail after getting arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs in 2020.
In November 2021, a special court allowed Rhea’s application seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen during the investigation of the drugs case filed against her by the NCB in 2020. The court also allowed a plea for the return of her laptop and phone seized during the probe into the case filed last year following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the Bollywood film Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’souza among others.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-