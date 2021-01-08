Rhea Chakraborty joins Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman at a family get-together

Actor Rhea Chakraborty joined Raghu Ram and wife Natalie Di Luccio in the celebration of their son Rhythm’s first birthday. Raghu’s brother Rajiv, his parents and VJ Anusha Dandekar were also present at the birthday celebration.
Several photos from Rhythm’s birthday celebrations were shared by Rajiv on social media. Posting photos of himself and Rhea, Rajiv wrote on Instagram, “My girl”. He also shared a picture of himself and Dandekar.
This is Rhea Chakraborty’s first appearance at a private gathering after she was embroiled in a drugs case related to the death of her former boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Wishing his son on his first birthday, Raghu Ram had written on social media, “Your 1st birthday is a festival for your entire family, little one! This day will always be special to all of us because this is when we met you, my love! #HappyBirthday #BabyRhythm #1stBirthday.”
Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in December 2018. They welcomed their first child last year on January 8.
