Rhea Chakraborty is all about ‘resilience’ as she shares a selfie with brother Showik, check out her post

Actor and model Rhea Chakraborty on Monday evening shared a selfie which featured her alongside her brother Showik Chakraborty. The actor captioned the adorable, sunlit photo, “Resilience.”

As soon as she shared the photo on Instagram, people quickly flooded the comments section with hearts and other similar emojis. One user complimented Rhea and wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Earlier in the day, Rhea had given her fans a glimpse of her morning as she began her day by reading a book called My Hanuman Chalisa by Devdutt Pattanaik. In the image, Rhea could be seen focusing her attention on the pages of the red book as she sat by a window.

Recently, Rhea was in the news as her name came up in the ongoing Aryan Khan case. The senior lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, helping superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, had also represented Rhea in a drug case that had surfaced post the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the work front, Rhea is taking slow but sure steps. She has been sharing pictures from her shoot sessions on the social media. She was last seen in the thriller Chehre, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Annu Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi.