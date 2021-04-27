Rhea Chakraborty goes to Hyderabad to look for work as Bollywood offers scarce

Actor Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly looking for work in Hyderabad. The actor recently returned from Hyderabad to Mumbai. “The multiple events of the last year took a massive toll on Rhea. It has taken her a humongous amount of effort to try starting all over again. She has been knocking every door she can, asking for work, trying to get her life back to normal,” a source said indicating that offers from Bollywood were scarce.

The actor is yet to confirm her next project. “This is not going to be an easy task for Rhea but she needs to do this to move on and start her life again, from scratch,” the source adds. Rhea was arrested last year in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Prior to that, she was the target of a long public and media trial after Sushant’s death, whom she was dating at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

The actor, who has started sharing posts on social media after a long radio silence, dropped a picture of Hanuman chalisa book on her Instagram profile. “Give us the power to fight this storm , Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali,” she wrote.

The post comes after she praised Covid-19 warriors and frontline workers on Instagram. On Monday, the actor shared an Instagram story that read, “Grateful to the Covid warriors (frontline workers) who are saving our beloved city! #Heroes Be safe, be kind. United we stand. Love and strength to all of us! May God bless us.”

Her latest post came after she dropped a picture with a hashtag that read, “Keeping the faith.” The photo had the actor reading Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali.

Apart from Rhea, Kartik Aaryan also dedicated a post to frontline workers. He shared a picture of Lord Hanuman holding oxygen cylinder with a caption that read, “This is for all the covid warriors risking their own lives to save others.”