Rhea Chakraborty is getting her ‘sense of normalcy back’: ‘Never thought normalcy could feel so special’

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram on Tuesday night to give a sneak peek into her life. Rhea shared that she is starting to have a “sense of normalcy back” in her life.

Sharing two photos, from what looked like a wedding function, Rhea wrote, “It feels so nice to have a sense of normalcy back, never thought normalcy could feel so special 🙏 #grattitude #rhenew ✨”

Previously, the actor had shared a photo in another ethnic outfit. She captioned the picture, “Sometimes you have to dress like sunshine to feel like ☀️ #newnormal #rhenew”.

Rhea Chakraborty’s life took a turn for the worse after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She spent a few weeks in jail as she was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs in 2020.

Earlier this month, a special court allowed Rhea’s application seeking de-freezing of her bank accounts frozen during the investigation of the drugs case filed against her by the NCB in 2020. The court also allowed a plea for the return of her laptop and phone seized during the probe in the case filed last year following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the Bollywood film Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’souza among others.