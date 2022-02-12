Rhea Chakraborty gets back to work after two years, thanks fans for supporting her through ‘toughest times’

Rhea Chakraborty is back to business. The actor, who was last seen in Chehre, dropped a video of herself on Saturday to inform her fans that she had returned to work after two years. She also thanked those “who stood by (her) through (her) toughest times.” She concluded her post with, “No matter what , the sun always shines. NEVER GIVE UP!”

As soon as she posted the video, her friends dropped comments to cheer her on. Priyanka Khimani wrote, “More power to you.” Trishala Sikka posted a comment complimenting Rhea Chakraborty. “How are you looking so beautiful and effortless,” the comment read. Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani wrote, “Onwards and upwards my strong one.” Shibani Dandekar, Mallika Dua, Patralekhaa and others also posted comments in support of Rhea.

Rhea’s post also received love from her fans, who were happy to see her back at work. “So happy to see you getting back to work. Wish you all the success. Here’s to the bright future,” a fan wrote, while another comment read, “So good to see you bouncing back stronger than ever. You never stop inspiring. You’re a survivor and you’re not gonna give up. I’m super proud of you. I know it’s been rough but I know you’re not giving up on yourself. l admire your strength and resilience. Keep going.”

The actor has been sharing photos of herself on the photo-sharing app to keep in touch with her fans and well-wishers. In January, remembering her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea shared a goofy video featuring herself with the Dil Bechara actor. Sushant had passed away in 2020. Rhea was embroiled in several controversies following his death, and was investigated by the CBI and the ED in connection with abetment and money laundering angles related to the case. She spent nearly a month in jail, and was subsequently granted bail.

Rhea was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.