Friday, January 21, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty posts goofy video with Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary: ‘Miss you so much’

To mark the 36th birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty has shared an emotional video with the late actor.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 3:11:51 pm
Rhea Chakraborty, sushant singh rajput"Miss you so much ❤️," Rhea Chakraborty wrote in the caption. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday took to her Instagram handle to share a short video with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to mark the 36th anniversary of his birth. Sushant, who was Rhea’s boyfriend, died in June 2020.

The video shows Rhea and Sushant chilling before a camera in a gymnasium, perhaps after a workout session. The video is set to Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”.

“Miss you so much ❤️,” Rhea wrote in the caption.

 

The tragedy resulted in a huge outpouring of grief from the film industry as well as his extensive fanbase. Rhea was brutally trolled by many Sushant fans, and was also in legal trouble and had to spend a few weeks in jail as she was arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs in 2020.

The tragedy left the country in shock and many have since then pointed fingers at the cliques in Bollywood that allegedly exist and the practice of nepotism due to which it is difficult for outsiders to get roles in movies.

Sushant’s last film, Dil Bechara, was released posthumously in 2020. At the 67th National Film Awards ceremony earlier this year, his final theatrical release, Chhichhore, was bestowed with the Best Hindi Feature Film award.

He was also known for movies like Kai Po Che!, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sonchiriya, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story among others.

Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the Bollywood film Chehre, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’souza among others.

