‘Rhea Chakraborty danced with jail inmates, bought sweets for children on last day:’ Activist Sudha Bhardwaj 

Actor Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in 2020 on a drugs charge related to her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was under harrowing scrutiny, even after she was released from jail. Sudha Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer and trade unionist, who was with Rhea in the Byculla jail, recently talked about Rhea’s relationship with her jail inmates.

Sudha Bharadwaj, who was also in Byculla women’s prison, revealed that Rhea Chakraborty continued to put forward a strong and positive outlook, despite the vitriol that was spread about her, including accusations about supplying drugs and being responsible for Sushant’s death. Rhea, who was kept in a special cell, maintained friendly relations with the children and even bought sweets for them.

Sudha Bharadwaj said in a recent interview that as she is an activist and arrest has become a normal thing for them but ‘Rhea, she is a very young person yet she took it so sportingly’.

“The Sushant Singh Rajput episode has been dragged for far too long. It’s been going on and on in the media and it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her,” shared Sudha in an interview with Newslaundry.

Adding about Rhea, Sudha said, “She was friendly with people. She was so friendly with the children. On her last day in the jail, she had some money left in her account and she got sweets for all of us. And then everybody was like, ‘Rhea one dance, one dance’ and she obliged.”

Sudha Bharadwaj was impressed with how Rhea Chakraborty dealt with the whole situation, despite being attacked constantly.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. Following his death, there a furore targeted towards Rhea Chakraborty as well as several prominent Bollywood celebrities, who were all labelled as ‘murderers’. The period saw an eruption of conspiracy theories, with Rhea at the center, and she was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant. Rhea was subsequently released, but has kept a relatively low profile in public, since.