scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

‘Rhea Chakraborty danced with jail inmates, bought sweets for children on last day:’ Activist Sudha Bhardwaj 

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj was in the same jail where actor Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in judicial custody, in connection to the drugs scandal related to her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty danced with inmates and distributed sweets on her last day in Byculla jail, shared activist Sudha Bharadwaj. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in Mumbai’s Byculla jail in 2020 on a drugs charge related to her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor was under harrowing scrutiny, even after  she was released from jail. Sudha Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer and trade unionist, who was with Rhea in the Byculla jail, recently talked about Rhea’s relationship with her jail inmates.

Sudha Bharadwaj, who was also in Byculla women’s prison, revealed that Rhea Chakraborty continued to put forward a strong and positive outlook, despite the vitriol that was spread about her,  including accusations about supplying drugs and being responsible for Sushant’s death. Rhea, who was kept in a special cell, maintained friendly relations with the children and even bought sweets for them.

Also read |Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic note after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister says she ‘ruined’ his life: ‘They can only point fingers’

Sudha Bharadwaj said in a recent interview that as she is an activist and arrest has become a normal thing for them but ‘Rhea, she is a very young person yet she took it so sportingly’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

“The Sushant Singh Rajput episode has been dragged for far too long. It’s been going on and on in the media and it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her,” shared Sudha in an interview with Newslaundry.

Adding about Rhea, Sudha said, “She was friendly with people. She was so friendly with the children. On her last day in the jail, she had some money left in her account and she got sweets for all of us. And then everybody was like, ‘Rhea one dance, one dance’ and she obliged.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

Sudha Bharadwaj was impressed with how Rhea Chakraborty dealt with the whole situation, despite being attacked constantly.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. Following his death, there a furore targeted towards Rhea Chakraborty as well as several prominent Bollywood celebrities, who were all labelled as ‘murderers’. The period saw an eruption of conspiracy theories, with Rhea at the center, and she was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Sushant. Rhea was subsequently released, but has kept a relatively low profile in public, since.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 04:28:51 pm
Next Story

Heritage complex coming up at Lothal: Why this Indus Valley civilisation port town is important

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

phone boot
How Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar do the bhangra
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement