scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic note after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister says she ‘ruined’ his life: ‘They can only point fingers’

Rhea Chakraborty's post comes after Sushant Singh Rajput's sister said that she "ruined" her brother's life.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 16, 2022 8:58:26 am
Rhea ChakrabortyRhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were dating at the time of his passing. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/ Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a cryptic note on her social media after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Singh, in a media interaction said that she “ruined” her brother’s life.

Rhea took to her Instagram story on Friday and wrote, “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”

Rhea Chakraborty- note Rhea Chakraborty posted this note on her Instagram story.

Rhea’s note appears to be in response to Priyanka’s statement where she implied that Rhea was sent by Bollywood biggies to ‘ruin’ Sushant’s life. Rhea and Sushant were dating at the time of his passing in June 2020.

Priyanka Singh spoke to a news channel earlier this week, where she said that rhea “ruined” her brother’s life. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s life was ruined since 2019, as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Within six days, for the first time there was a misunderstanding between me and my brother,” Priyanka told India News.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...Premium
At Ahmed Patel’s behest, Teesta and others plotted to destabilise Gujarat...
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposalsPremium
Basic pay, wages: Govt open to relook labour code proposals
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leaderPremium
The Gotabaya Rajapaksa story: a champion of Sinhala pride to fugitive leader
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the PresentPremium
Explained Books: In mirror of the Past, aspects of the Present

She also said that her brother’s death was a murder and not a suicide and that Bollywood had a role to play in it, and “They were all after him and planted one to follow him around.”

Also Read |Accused abetted Sushant Singh Rajput to ‘extreme drug addiction’: NCB draft charge

Earlier this week, NCB has submitted its draft proposing to charge the 35 accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Some of the accused include Rajput’s then girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and the late actor’s two staffers who have been charged with allegedly buying drugs for Rajput.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif
Katrina Kaif turns 39: Birthday girl’s transformation through the years
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement