Rhea Chakraborty shares cryptic note after Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister says she ‘ruined’ his life: ‘They can only point fingers’

Rhea Chakraborty has shared a cryptic note on her social media after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Priyanka Singh, in a media interaction said that she “ruined” her brother’s life.

Rhea took to her Instagram story on Friday and wrote, “Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don’t let them tell you otherwise.”

Rhea’s note appears to be in response to Priyanka’s statement where she implied that Rhea was sent by Bollywood biggies to ‘ruin’ Sushant’s life. Rhea and Sushant were dating at the time of his passing in June 2020.

Priyanka Singh spoke to a news channel earlier this week, where she said that rhea “ruined” her brother’s life. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s life was ruined since 2019, as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. Within six days, for the first time there was a misunderstanding between me and my brother,” Priyanka told India News.

She also said that her brother’s death was a murder and not a suicide and that Bollywood had a role to play in it, and “They were all after him and planted one to follow him around.”

Earlier this week, NCB has submitted its draft proposing to charge the 35 accused under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Some of the accused include Rajput’s then girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and the late actor’s two staffers who have been charged with allegedly buying drugs for Rajput.