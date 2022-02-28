Rhea Chakraborty’s cheeky post wishing Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar: ‘She’s your problem now’

On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share unseen photos from Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s wedding. While fans loved the bond captred in the images, it was her caption that left everyone in splits. While lauding the couple for spreading love, she warned Farhan how Shibani is his ‘problem now’.

“Mr. and Mrs. Akhtar ✨ Love is contagious, thankyou for spreading so much love on your special day. @shibanidandekar you make the most beautiful bride in the world, I love you to the moon and back ❤️ @faroutakhtar she’s your problem now, all the best ,lots of love 😉🤗🤗❤️ #fairytalesdocometrue,” she wrote, while thanking the photographers for “capturing these amazing memories “.

In the first photo, taken during their wedding ceremony, Rhea can be seen standing between Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar. Dressed in a beige lehenga with matching jewelry. The next two photos captured her and the bride Shibani in candid moments. Clicked at the mehendi function, the two ladies can be seen deep in conversation in one picture while the other has them sharing a sweet moment together.

Rhea Chakraborty has been close to Shibani and her sister Anusha Dandekar for a long time. They had even stood with her during Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, when Rhea was jailed on drug charges related to the case.

After dating for three years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot at his family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19. The wedding celebration was followed by a civil marriage that took place on February 21. Their wedding festivities were attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and Ashutosh Gowarikar among others. Good friend Ritesh Sidhwani even threw a reception dinner for the couple and their friends, which was attended by Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday.