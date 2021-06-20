Rhea Chakraborty celebrates Father’s Day, calls herself ‘fauji ki beti’, see post

Rhea Chakraborty shared a photo with her dad Indrajit Chakraborty on the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday.

Rhea took to her Instagram account to share a childhood photo of herself where she is seen along with her father. “Happy Father’s Day to my papa ! You are my resilience, you are my inspiration. I’m sorry times have been tough , but I’m so proud to be your little girl ❤️ My daddy strongest ! Love you papa Mishti #faujikibeti,” wrote the actor as the post caption.

Rhea Chakraborty‘s friend Shibani Dandekar posted in the comments section, “awwwwwwww best ❤️❤️❤️.”

Rhea has not been very active on social media after the Sushant Singh Rajput case controversy. However, she is taking baby steps in re-entering the world of social media. Recently, she had shared one photo with Sushant, remembering the late actor on his first death anniversary.

On the work front, the actor is all set for her comeback with Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehre, which also features Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza among others.