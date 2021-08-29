scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Rhea Chakraborty celebrates brother Showik’s birthday: ‘My warrior, I love you’

Rhea Chakraborty shared adorable photos with brother Showik Chakraborty on her Instagram stories.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 29, 2021 3:48:48 pm
rhea chakraborty with brother showik chakrabortyRhea Chakraborty shared adorable photos with brother Showik Chakraborty. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Rhea Chakraborty celebrated brother Showik Chakraborty’s birthday on Saturday evening. The actor shared an adorable photo and a Boomerang video with Showmik and expressed the kind of bond she shares with him. “Happy birthday to my everything. My warrior. I love you the mostest,” she wrote on the Boomerang video. On the picture, she wrote, “#Mine.” The picture has Showik and Rhea sharing a heartwarming moment with each other.

Rhea and Showik were mired into controversy last year after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020. Rhea and her brother Showik had to face various charges in the drug probe. While Rhea was released on bail in October, Showik was released in December last year.

ALSO READ |Don’t want to take advantage of Rhea Chakraborty’s situation for Chehre’s benefit: producer Anand Pandit
rhea chakraborty Rhea’s picture with Showik. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) rhea chakraborty showik chakraborty Here’s another picture of Rhea and Showik. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Earlier this year, Rhea Chakraborty, who was chargesheeted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly supplying drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in her statement told the agency that the Kedarnath actor was addicted to drugs before she met him. Her statement was part of the chargesheet that was filed in March.

Currently out on bail, Chakraborty in her statement claimed Rajput’s sister and brother-in-law knew about his marijuana addiction.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Chehre, a Rumi Jaffery directorial that also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

Recently, Rhea shared she has shot for a project. The actor shared a picture giving a glimpse of her “shoot life.”

