scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik visit NCB office to mark attendance

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik need to report before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office on the first Monday of every month for six months.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 4, 2021 2:08:35 pm
rhea brother showik chakraboryRhea Chakraborty and brother Showik are out on bail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday. The siblings, who are currently on bail in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, visited the office to mark their attendance.

This is in accordance with their bail, where Rhea and Showik need to report before the NCB on the first Monday of every month for six months.

Rhea Chakraborty’s boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Rhea was taken into custody on September 8 by the NCB, on charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant and paying for the same. She was granted bail after nearly a month in Byculla jail. Her brother Showik was also one of the accused in the case. He was jailed on September 4 and was granted bail on December 2.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

On Sunday, Rhea and Showik were also snapped house-hunting in Mumbai. The family is reportedly planning to shift to a new house.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi kerela
8 stunning photos from Sonakshi Singh’s Kerala vacation

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement