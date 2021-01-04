Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik visit NCB office to mark attendance

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik are out on bail in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday. The siblings, who are currently on bail in a drug case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, visited the office to mark their attendance.

This is in accordance with their bail, where Rhea and Showik need to report before the NCB on the first Monday of every month for six months.

Rhea Chakraborty’s boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Rhea was taken into custody on September 8 by the NCB, on charges of procuring drugs along with Sushant and paying for the same. She was granted bail after nearly a month in Byculla jail. Her brother Showik was also one of the accused in the case. He was jailed on September 4 and was granted bail on December 2.

On Sunday, Rhea and Showik were also snapped house-hunting in Mumbai. The family is reportedly planning to shift to a new house.