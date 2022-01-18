Rhea Chakraborty is letting her hair down in Alibaug’s luxurious-looking villa, see photos

January 18, 2022 6:49:02 pm
Rhea Chakraborty has taken some time out for herself, and is currently letting her hair down in Alibaug’s luxurious villa, which boasts of six rooms and a lush green garden. The actor shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram stories as well as a picture post, giving a sneak-peek of her current stay.
Rhea captioned the photo, “Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine #rhenew.” In the photo, Rhea is seen sporting a pink suit and sitting with a cup of hot beverage.
As per the geo tag added by the model-actor, she is currently putting up at Alibaug’s Vista Rooms whose description reads, “Laid with Jaisalmer stone, flushed with a unique organic warmth. Separate to the main bungalow and across the property is an outhouse which is like a large gazebo with glass walls.”
The place also comes with a sizeable swimming pool in front of which Rhea could be seen striking a yoga pose.
On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi thriller Chehre.
