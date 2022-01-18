scorecardresearch
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty is letting her hair down in Alibaug’s luxurious-looking villa, see photos

Rhea Chakraborty is currently having a wonderful downtime in Alibaug. The actor shared photos from her luxurious stay on Instagram.

January 18, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty has taken some time out for herself, and is currently letting her hair down in Alibaug’s luxurious villa, which boasts of six rooms and a lush green garden. The actor shared a bunch of videos on her Instagram stories as well as a picture post, giving a sneak-peek of her current stay.

Rhea captioned the photo, “Grateful for my hot cup of coffee and warm sunshine #rhenew.” In the photo, Rhea is seen sporting a pink suit and sitting with a cup of hot beverage.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

As per the geo tag added by the model-actor, she is currently putting up at Alibaug’s Vista Rooms whose description reads, “Laid with Jaisalmer stone, flushed with a unique organic warmth. Separate to the main bungalow and across the property is an outhouse which is like a large gazebo with glass walls.”

The place also comes with a sizeable swimming pool in front of which Rhea could be seen striking a yoga pose.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi thriller Chehre.

