‘Ranveer Singh delivers explosive energy but you brought quiet strength’: RGV lauds Dhurandhar 2 star R Madhavan, calls his performance a ‘masterclass’

Ram Gopal Varma has been, without a doubt, one of the biggest cheerleaders of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films. Even before Dhurandhar 2 released in theatres, RGV left no stone unturned in airing the film’s potential to smash every possible box office record. Now, after it has done exactly that, the filmmaker has taken out time to share his review and appreciate the film’s star cast. Giddy after receiving appreciation, R Madhavan shared RGV’s message to him, in which the filmmaker praises Madhavan’s measured but brilliant performance in the film.

R Madhavan shared RGV’s review of his performance and wrote, “Got this message from @RGVzoomin Sir .. Had to show off and share it .”

RGV’s message read, “Let’s keep celebrating cinema that dares to go as deep as Dhurandhar…Coming to your work it stands up as one of the most quietly commanding performances i ever saw .. In a high octane espionage thriller packed with explosive action, larger than life heroism, and raw patriotic intensity,instead of chasing the spotlight you simply anchored it with a stillness that amplifies volumes.

From the film’s gripping opening the tense negotiations during the hijack scenario to the calculated orchestration of a long term infiltration mission into enemy territory, the way you played the cerebral core of Operation Dhurandhar is highly commendable because there is no precedent for this design. You carry the helplessness of an entire nation on your shoulders, yet channel it into ax cold, precise strategy rather than displaying overt emotion.

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What makes your portrayal exceptional is its restraint. In a film where Ranveer Singh delivers explosive energy and the ensemble brings intensity, you have choosen subtlety not relying on loud dialogues or dramatic outbursts, but on micro expressions, a measured voice with an aura of quiet authority. Even in seemingly simple scenes a phone call, a strategy meeting, or a moment of disappointment you conveyed layers of inner conflict, moral weight, and unyielding determination.

In an era where heroism often screams for attention, you reminded me of the strength in silence. Without being flashy you made me believe in the invisible hands that protect a nation by being the strategist who plans years ahead while others react in the moment.

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Your work here is a masterclass in understated intensity. It is the kind of performance that demands multiple viewings . If cinema is about making the extraordinary feel profoundly real, you delivered that in spades with your portrayal of Ajay Sanyal 🙏” ‼️..”

Earlier, in his review of Dhurandhar 2, Ram Gopal Varma had compared R Madhavan’s performance to that of Ranveer Singh and wrote, “Madhavan’s strategist is quiet authority personified. His helplessness of an entire nation on his shoulders he channels it into a cold, precise strategy rather than displaying overt emotion. In a film where Ranveer Singh delivers explosive energy and the ensemble brings intensity, he has choosen subtlety not relying on loud dialogues or dramatic outbursts, but on micro expressions, a measured voice with an aura of quiet authority.”

How did R Madhavan react?

Reacting to RGV’s message, R Madhavan admitted that being praised by the prolific filmmaker gives him confidence in his film choices. He wrote, “This message from you sir is what gives me the courage to continue with the crazy choices I make. I want you to know that your message did not just serve its purpose, but has gone far beyond it to reassure me as an artist. It is impossible to express the full extent of my gratitude in words, but for what it’s worth sir …thank you so so very much for being the wind beneath the wings for all of us. I shall store this message forever. God bless you, sir.Much much Love and respect.”

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