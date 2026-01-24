RGV dismisses AR Rahman’s communal claim: ‘Film industry is only about making money, don’t care about caste, religion’

Director Ram Gopal Varma shares his two cents on AR Rahman's recent comments about getting less work over the last eight years, suggesting that the film industry may be growing communal.

AR Rahman and Ram Gopal VarmaRam Gopal Varma addressed AR Rahman's comments about Bollywood having a communal bias. (Photo: YouTube/Faridoon/BBC Asia)

Indian composer AR Rahman stirred controversy after he claimed getting less work over the last eight years, as he suggested that the film industry may be growing communal. The comments started a nationwide debate, with people occupying both opposing camps. Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has previously worked with Rahman, recently shared his thoughts on the whole matter and whether he thinks Rahman’s allegations hold any water.

While appearing on Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast, Varma was asked about Rahman’s comments and what he thinks about the whole debate. The Satya director replied, “I don’t really want to make a comment on what he said about the communal aspect. Because I do not believe that. I feel that the film industry is only about making money. Whoever makes money for them, they will go after that. They don’t care about your caste, religion — or where you’re from. If the South Indian film directors are making films which are blockbusters, they will go to them.”

ALSO READ: ‘AR Rahman doesn’t know Hindi’: Rabbi Shergill says lyrics in Bollywood became ‘secondary’ with composer

He cited SP Balasubrahmanyam’s example and the songs he sang in Hindi cinema. He said, “When SP Balasubrahmanyam was taken for Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Koun by Sooraj Barjatya, those songs were big hits, which is the reason they took them. The moment he was not there, the other songs weren’t working. It could be a Hindi guy or a Telugu or Tamil guy; it doesn’t make a difference.”

Still, the director clarified and said that it is possible that Rahman had a personal experience which doesn’t match the general condition of the industry. “Having said that, I can’t speak for Rahman because I don’t know the experiences that he has had. Any one of us could speak in general, but it is possible for someone to go through something specific, which has made them talk like that. Is it a general thing, or was it something that happened to him? Not knowing these things, I can’t make a comment on them,” said Varma.

Singer and independent musician Sona Mohapatra is one of the many who disagrees with Rahman. During a conversation with The Indian Express, she argued that Rahman still remains the first call for many in the industry. She said, “He scored Chhaava. He is scoring Ramayana. He continues to be attached to some of the biggest, most high-profile projects in the country, while also being globally active and constantly travelling and likely not available to many projects. By any objective measure, that is not marginalisation.”

