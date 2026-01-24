RGV dismisses AR Rahman’s communal claim: ‘Film industry is only about making money, don’t care about caste, religion’

Indian composer AR Rahman stirred controversy after he claimed getting less work over the last eight years, as he suggested that the film industry may be growing communal. The comments started a nationwide debate, with people occupying both opposing camps. Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has previously worked with Rahman, recently shared his thoughts on the whole matter and whether he thinks Rahman’s allegations hold any water.

While appearing on Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast, Varma was asked about Rahman’s comments and what he thinks about the whole debate. The Satya director replied, “I don’t really want to make a comment on what he said about the communal aspect. Because I do not believe that. I feel that the film industry is only about making money. Whoever makes money for them, they will go after that. They don’t care about your caste, religion — or where you’re from. If the South Indian film directors are making films which are blockbusters, they will go to them.”