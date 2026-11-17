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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 the “Taj Mahal of Indian cinema”. This remark comes two days after RGV revealed that he personally prefers Ranbir’s high-energy and complex performance in Animal to his composed portrayal of Lord Rama.
Taking to X, Varma said that the cost of making Ramayana would eventually become irrelevant, just as people today care more about the Taj Mahal’s existence than the money spent on its construction. “The #Ramayana will eventually remain as the #TajMahal of Indian cinema ..Nobody now cares about how much it cost to built the Taj Mahal ..The only thing which matters for the public is that it’s been built ..Rest is personal matter,” he wrote.
The #Ramayana will eventually remain as the #TajMahal of Indian cinema ..Nobody now cares about how much it cost to built the Taj Mahal ..The only thing which matters for the public is that it’s been built ..Rest is personal matter 🙌🏻💪
— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 17, 2026
Recently, Ram Gopal Varma commented on the box office performance and reported Rs 2000 crore budget of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana: Part 1, claiming that it was actually made under Rs 800 crore. “I got to know that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than 800 and that includes mutually beneficial deals, global tax benefits, subsidy elements etc etc which all will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that. And not only me, but any reasonably experienced filmmaker, by seeing the film, can see the cost can’t be more than that,” he wrote.
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RGV continued, “Also, many are stupid to assume that both parts will cost the same. That’s like thinking the cost before the interval and post-interval will be the same in a film. I know of films where 50% of the cost was just the climax.”
Meanwhile, Ramayana Part 1 has crossed the Rs 1437.25 crore mark at the worldwide box office.