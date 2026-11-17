Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has called Nitesh Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 the “Taj Mahal of Indian cinema”. This remark comes two days after RGV revealed that he personally prefers Ranbir’s high-energy and complex performance in Animal to his composed portrayal of Lord Rama.

Taking to X, Varma said that the cost of making Ramayana would eventually become irrelevant, just as people today care more about the Taj Mahal’s existence than the money spent on its construction. “The #Ramayana will eventually remain as the #TajMahal of Indian cinema ..Nobody now cares about how much it cost to built the Taj Mahal ..The only thing which matters for the public is that it’s been built ..Rest is personal matter,” he wrote.