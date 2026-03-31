‘Being a man is even harder’: Revisiting the profound wisdom of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2018 Screen Awards speech

If you ask Bollywood fans who “the real star” is/was in the film industry, a large number of them would immediately say one name in unison. And there was no confusion about this among us either when we were giving away the Screen Awards in 2018, which was why the Real Star Award went rightly to Sushant Singh Rajput. Living up to the title, when he took to the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, the Chhichhore star impressed everyone with his knowledge and wisdom, but did not skip showcasing his exuberant, funny side either.

As we gear up for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on April 5, there’s no doubt that Sushant’s 2018 win and his moments on stage rank among the most memorable in the annual awards ceremony’s illustrious history, which began in 1994, particularly since the words he said turned out to be more of a prophecy than a simple desire. After accepting the award, Sushant quoted legendary American actor James Dean, saying, “Being a good actor isn’t easy. Being a man is even harder. I want to be both before I’m done.” And his admirers would definitely say he achieved both before he passed on in 2020.