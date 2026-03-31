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‘Being a man is even harder’: Revisiting the profound wisdom of Sushant Singh Rajput’s 2018 Screen Awards speech
Sushant Singh Rajput's speech at the 2018 Screen Awards and his moments on stage rank among the most memorable in the award ceremony's illustrious history.
If you ask Bollywood fans who “the real star” is/was in the film industry, a large number of them would immediately say one name in unison. And there was no confusion about this among us either when we were giving away the Screen Awards in 2018, which was why the Real Star Award went rightly to Sushant Singh Rajput. Living up to the title, when he took to the stage to deliver his acceptance speech, the Chhichhore star impressed everyone with his knowledge and wisdom, but did not skip showcasing his exuberant, funny side either.
As we gear up for the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai on April 5, there’s no doubt that Sushant’s 2018 win and his moments on stage rank among the most memorable in the annual awards ceremony’s illustrious history, which began in 1994, particularly since the words he said turned out to be more of a prophecy than a simple desire. After accepting the award, Sushant quoted legendary American actor James Dean, saying, “Being a good actor isn’t easy. Being a man is even harder. I want to be both before I’m done.” And his admirers would definitely say he achieved both before he passed on in 2020.
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However, the occasion wasn’t just about profound philosophies; it also had playful, fun moments. As the hosts, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana, joined Sushant Singh Rajput on stage, the energy shifted immediately. “We saw you carrying around a girl in Kedarnath (2018) for a long time. And it’s my wish that you carry around my dear friend Vicky just like that, at least around this stage,” Ayushmann requested. Sushant effortlessly complied, prompting Ayushmann to call them Vikram Aur Betaal.
Watch Sushant Singh Rajput’s speech at Screen Awards here:
Sushant was presented with the award for his fearlessness in flaunting his real, unfiltered image and persona on social media without being swayed by public pressure to present himself as a perfect person. While Sushant clinched the trophy among men, Katrina Kaif was named Real Star – Female on the occasion.
Sushant Singh Rajput, who was 34 at the time, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020. His sudden demise caused nationwide speculation, media trials, and conspiracy theories.
Disclaimer: This article is an editorial reflection on the career and personal legacy of the late Sushant Singh Rajput. While it celebrates his artistic contributions, we acknowledge the emotional sensitivity surrounding his untimely demise and the impact of his journey on his admirers.
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