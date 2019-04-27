Bollywood’s Clint Eastwood: Revisiting the musical hit Qurbani on Feroz Khan’s death anniversary

1980’s Qurbani is the biggest success of Feroz Khan’s career and it is a film he is probably best known for. Once dubbed ‘Eastwood of the East’ for his cowboy swagger in the 1970s curry Westerns such as Khote Sikkay and Kaala Sona, Khan was 41 at the time of Qurbani’s release — an age when most Bollywood male stars are still in their prime. Like Clint Eastwood, he had come in from nowhere, from bit roles in B movies and a largely forgettable provenance. Qurbani is also a movie that best embodies the Feroz Khan cult and was influential in creating the late actor-director’s popularity as a “yaaro ka yaar,” both on and off screen.

Qurbani is built entirely on the premise of sacrifice, martyrdom and male friendship. Bollywood of a certain vintage was fond of depicting the Pathans as flamboyantly loyal and benevolent friends. A case in point is Pran’s short but significant turn as inspector Vijay’s (Amitabh Bachchan) devoted friend in Zanjeer in 1973. Feroz Khan, as many of you might know, was of Aghani descent. No surprise, then, that Bollywood’s original Pathan loved and lived life to the fullest.

Khan had made a career out of glorifying friendship. He had a thing for women, guns, fast cars and horses and he made sure he poured these obsessions into movies that were Westerns, underworld, crime actioners and love stories — or simply, sometimes, all rolled into one. He played a fast-talking, faster-on-the-draw thief just as easily as a debonair lover. Impossibly attractive, he didn’t care about the campy excesses of his movies. He was a sly and slick player.

There’s no doubt that Qurbani, like his other hits, is an unapologetic 21-gun salute to male gaze. It would be foolish to believe that the seductress Zeenat Aman was cast for her acting chops and not for her sexy looks. Her rep as Hindi audience’s favourite sex symbol is among Qurbani’s central appeal. As Jaaved Jaaferi, who brought the house down with his Feroz Khan caricature in Salaam Namaste (2005), once Tweeted, “The biggest lie ever told in a Hindi film: Zeenat Aman in a bikini singing and asking, “Kya dekhte ho” and Feroz Khan answering, “Surat tumhari!” At which point, an innocent reader might be inclined to say, ‘Exactly.’

In Qurbani, Feroz Khan is his usual self, smug in the belief that he’s Feroz Khan. Free and condemned to do his own swagat with swag. It’s a Feroz Khan movie, after all – ‘edited, produced and directed by Feroz Khan,’ as the title announces proudly. Our man plays — any guesses? — a slick thief. Actually, it’s a thin line between crime and utilitarianism for Khan’s character Rajesh. In one scene, Rajesh almost stops short of hard-selling himself to lady love Sheela (Zeenat Aman as a sexy club dancer – did Farah Khan name Katrina Kaif ‘Sheela’ in the popular ‘Sheela Ki Jawani’ after Aman’s character?) as a Robin Hood figure. Explaining his true motivations to Sheela, who has just flung wads of his ill-begotten cash into the bonfire, Rajesh’s spiel goes, “I don’t steal from the poor. I burn the pockets of the rich who worship money.” You half-expect the do-gooder Rajesh to say that he distributes his plunder to the poor. Instead, he takes you by complete surprise — “I want to place all the world’s riches on your feet” — which, in Khan-speak, implies that he ain’t no Robin Hood but just an obsessive lover bent on rescuing Sheela from her degenerate club to a more respectable life. It’s a sloppy moral argument, but then, it’s a Feroz Khan film.

It is revealed that Rajesh was himself once a clean guy, working as a motorcycle stuntman in a circus – the “maut ka kuvan” past meant to justify and clean up all his future acts. The collective good-looks of Feroz Khan and Zeenat Aman is quickly matched by the rugged manliness of Vinod Khanna, thus turning Qurbani into a half-baked love triangle (of sorts). All through, there’s Amjad Khan (as cop Amjad Khan) on Rajesh’s tail. The great star is sleepwalking through and through but you also get a feeling that he’s having a good time. So, thankfully, does the audience.

Meanwhile, Amar (Vinod Khanna) and Sheela (Aman) meet and sparks fly. On the other hand, Rajesh is wrongly accused of a murder and he suspects it is Amar backstabbing him, to run away with his dough and his girl. “I could have sacrificed everything for you, if only you had asked me,” an emotional Rajesh says, confronting his best buddy. The two heroes come to blows and only stop when Sheela intervenes threatening to kill herself.

And just at that key moment, the phone rings. It’s a mysterious call from a certain Joe. This all-important phone call gives director Feroz Khan the much-needed excuse to move the action, willy nilly, to a foreign location. It’s London and Amjad Khan, dressed for notorious London drizzle complete with gabardine and hat, thinks he’s playing an officer from Scotland Yard. His crack at English, which includes this gem, “Just shut up and listen to me quietly, boy,” is as sudden as inexplicable. The anglophilia could be entirely Feroz Khan’s doing. Him giving his anglicised inner-being a free rein. His way of saying, ‘My house, my rules.” In an enigmatic turn of events, Qurbani transforms into a totally different film altogether, one you didn’t sign up for but enjoyed nonetheless. Joe is played by the ever-dependable Kader Khan. When you hear verbosities like ‘maut ki agosh’, takia-kalaams like ‘ghoosa laga ke’ (courtesy, the great Jagdeep, putting in a brief appearance as a bumbling boxer sporting a T-shirt with Mohammed Ali’s face on it) and dialogue like ‘Police ki gaadi mein aadmi jail jaata hai, ghar nahin’, you know it’s Kader Khan’s wizardry at work. Call it Kaderism. For, the late Khan, who penned dialogue for Qurbani in his trademark melodramatic flourish, was no ordinary writer. He was a figure of speech.

The film’s main theme is, to borrow from one of its dialogue, “Another name for God is friendship.” In other words, another name for friendship is Feroz Khan or Vinod Khanna, depending on where you stand vis-a-vis Qurbani. In the end, Amar sacrifices his life for best friend Rajesh, thus winning the title’s glory and the audience’s sympathy. Close friends in personal life, both Khan and Khanna died on the same day, a warm trivia the internet never tires of repeating. The two stars also appeared together in Dayavan (1988), with echoes of Godfather/Nayakan.

Despite its sometimes dated look and content, Qurbani is a fan favourite, and for good reason. You could say it’s Feroz Khan, Zeenat Aman and Vinod Khanna’s astonishing commercial appeal that has kept it so popular. Another reason could be Kalyanji-Anandji and Biddu’s chartbuster music, the most durably famous being “Aap Jaisa Koi” and “Laila O’ Laila”. They still have the power to send modern disco crowd into a trance. Like most Feroz Khan hits, Qurbani placed style over substance. And indeed, when it comes to style, few stars were as original and inimitable as ‘Feroz The Khan.’

As Jaaved Jaaferi’s crocodile cowboy from Salaam Namaste would say, ‘Exactly!’