Revathy to helm Kajol starrrer The Last Hurrah

Kajol and Revathy are all set to join forces for The Last Hurrah. Revathy will direct the film, which tells the “tale of an exemplary mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile.”

Talking about the film, Revathy said in a statement, “Sujata’s journey in The Last Hurrah is extremely close to my heart. It’s not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’.”

Kajol added, “When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it’s a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths.”

The Last Hurrah is bankrolled by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios Production.