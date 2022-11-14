Revathy says Aamir Khan came on board Salaam Venky over just a phone call: ‘He said he won’t change a single word’

Filmmaker Revathy’s latest directorial Salaam Venky has a lot of surprises in store, the biggest being a cameo by superstar Aamir Khan. The actor-turned-filmmaker said Khan agreed to do the film in an instant as he was completely mesmerized by its script. Adapted from the book The Last Hurrah by Shrikant Murthy, Salaam Venky is written by Sammeer Arora and Kausar Munir. Revathy said Khan, last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, took no time to board the project in a role which the makers will guard till the film’s release on December 9.

“Aamir said he just wanted to read his scenes. I sent him those scenes. He read the scenes and said, ‘I am doing it’. It was just over the phone. Then we had a film narration. It’s written so well, so beautifully by Sammee and Kausar. Aamir said, ‘Ek bhi shabd nahi badluga, aise he karuga (I won’t change a single word, I’ll just do the film)’,” Revathy said at the trailer launch.

Writer Sammeer Arora, however, revealed that Aamir Khan’s character is not there in the book. Headlined by Kajol, Salaam Venky follows the story of a mother, who fights through challenges as the health of her son (played by Vishal Jethwa) keeps deteriorating.

Revathy said she had been trying to mount the film for years now and recalled the first time she read the book in 2007. She worked on two-three different versions of the adaptation as she felt ‘the book had a story that needed to be told’. “But things didn’t work out, people perhaps didn’t believe in telling a story like this. By 2011, I gave up. But in 2017, the film came back to me thanks to producer Suuraj Sinngh! I said, ‘Oh no, not this book again!’ because a lifetime had passed working on it. But 2018 onwards, things started falling in place,” she added.

The film also stars Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra in pivotal roles. Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky will release on December 9.