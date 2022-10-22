scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Shilpa Shetty recalls making Revathi cry because she showed up in full makeup to play an HIV positive character in Phir Milenge

Shilpa Shetty worked with Revathi on the film Phir Milenge, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan, and won her the best reviews of her career.

shilpa shetty phir milengeShilpa Shetty earned some of the best reviews of her career with Phir Milenge.

Actor Shilpa Shetty confessed that her Phir Milenge director Revathi cried when she saw that Shilpa had arrived on set in full makeup, to play an HIV-positive character who’d just been sacked from their job. Revathi took Shilpa aside and explained to her that she cannot look like this in the film, and that made Shilpa reconsider everything that she knew about acting.

She appeared on Mashable India’s Bombay Journey show a couple of months ago, and in a new video comprising of deleted conversations from that episode, Shilpa recalled this story. She said that she had never spoken about it publicly.

Also read |Shilpa Shetty on coping with Raj Kundra controversy: ‘Been very strong, we’ve braved a storm’

Shilpa also credited Revathi for having imparted her vast knowledge to her, and said that it helped greatly in her evolution as an actor. She said, “You shouldn’t be stuck in a cage as an artiste. You think that you must perform within certain boundaries, and live up to your public image. I credit Revathy for helping me break out of this image.”

She continued, “Revathi once cried. I was playing the protagonist, who was HIV positive. She’d just been thrown out of her job, she was undergoing treatment… And I showed up with mascara, and under-eye makeup, and rose… Revathi saw me and was shocked. She said, ‘You cannot wear this’. But I was concerned about how I’d look, with my dark circles and no makeup. But as an actor, I realised, you have to do justice to your character. You’re playing a character, you’re not Shilpa Shetty. Audiences will appreciate the character if it is portrayed authentically. So, Revathi said, ‘You take off the makeup’, and she went into a room and burst out crying. I still remember… Nobody knows this… That was wrong on my part. I got better after that.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases

Inspired by the Oscar-winning Hollywood film Philadelphia, Phir Milenge was released in 2004, and also starred Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan. The film wasn’t a commercial success, but Shilpa’s performance is still regarded as the best of her career.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 01:41:30 pm
Next Story

Hashtag Politics | ‘Chanakya’ to ‘mother to BJP workers’, ‘work in cooperatives’ to ‘nation’s progress’: B’day wishes for Amit Shah

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan: Stars descend at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement