‘Resistance must continue’: Shabana Azmi calls Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation ‘first step’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has hailed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a major victory for students protesting against irregularities in NEET exams, but insists the fight is far from over. As celebrations erupted across protest sites and social media, several Bollywood celebrities also backed the students, calling the development a win for democracy and youth-led activism.

Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down on Saturday amid mounting pressure over irregularities in the conduct of competitive examinations, including the NEET paper leak controversy. In his resignation letter, he said he was “disturbed” by the developments of the past 10 days and had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shabana Azmi: ‘The resistance must continue’

Speaking to PTI, Shabana, who has been one of the most vocal supporters of the student movement, congratulated the protesters for forcing change.

“So proud of our youth. I am truly humbled. Thank you for showing us that our Constitution is our greatest strength,” she said.

The actor, who joined students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi earlier this week and condemned the police crackdown on protesters, said Pradhan’s resignation should be seen as only the beginning of a larger movement for education reform.

“It is the first step towards the students’ victory. But the resistance must continue till the educational system is overhauled and all demands are met,” Azmi added.

Shabana was also expected to participate in a student protest in Mumbai but had to skip it after being diagnosed with swine flu.

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Celebrities celebrate students’ victory

Several actors and filmmakers took to social media after Pradhan’s resignation, crediting the students for sustaining the movement.

Actor Prakash Raj, who had also joined the protests at Jantar Mantar, congratulated the protesters as well as activist Sonam Wangchuk, who undertook a prolonged hunger strike in solidarity with the movement.

“Dear Sonam wangchuk sir and every single one who stood by the youth. You Have proved that you can bring a regime down to its knees,” he wrote on Instagram.

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Alia Bhatt shared a brief message on Instagram Stories, writing, “Gen Z showed up! The rest is history.”

Filmmakers Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar also applauded the protesters. Kagti wrote, “GEN Z… You are a tsunami of hope,” while Akhtar posted, “Democracy is a system of government where power belongs to the people.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also shared a news report announcing Pradhan’s resignation on her Instagram Stories.

Actor Vijay Varma reacted with humour, posting a photograph of Pradhan alongside the caption, “Accha chalta hoon… duaaon mein yaad rakhna,” borrowing the popular line from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song Channa Mereya.

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Writer-comedian Varun Grover congratulated the students and activists who led the protests.

“Congratulations India. The seriousness of @Cockroachisback, @SauravDassss, @abhijeet_dipke, @neha_aisa, Aameen, Manish, and the unhinged non-seriousness of the Gen Z memes has made the kings blink today,” he wrote.

Vir Das also saluted the student movement, writing, “You restored a single word of a tiny little sentence of that book we all read in school and forgot. You beautiful kids. Whatever the hell happens from here, you won. Now hurry up and celebrate.”

Huma Qureshi, who had visited Jantar Mantar along with her brother Saqib Saleem earlier this week, wrote, “Salute to the youth.”

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Actor Ishaan Khatter called it a victory for India and democracy.

“The collective empathy of millions washed the apathy of habit. So f***ing proud. THIS is the INDIA I grew up in. Maa tujhe salaam,” he posted.

Bhumi Pednekar said the movement had inspired the country and expressed hope that it would lead to broader institutional reforms.

“Congratulations Gen Z. Your conviction, courage, and belief in the power of change has inspired us. I truly hope this movement leads to meaningful reform in systems that are broken, not just in education, but across every institution that needs correction. Now is the time for decisive reform and lasting change. I think for every Indian, whether you are serving office or are an ordinary citizen, the nation, its prosperity, its people and its security should always come first,” she wrote.

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Abhishek Banerjee updated his display picture and posted, “DP CHANGE HO GAYI!! A big congratulations to GEN-Z. Also a big reminder that United we stand, divided we fall!!”

Saba Azad wrote, “Chaatr ekta zindabad!!!”, while Swara Bhasker described the development as a “Huge victory for students.”

Malayalam actor Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a screenshot of Pradhan’s resignation letter with the caption, “Resigned!!!!”

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Twinkle Khanna, along with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, also celebrated the minister’s resignation on social media.

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A month-long protest that led to the minister’s resignation

The nationwide agitation was spearheaded by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and began at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20 over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in the examination system, including NEET. The demonstrations later spread to several cities, with students demanding greater accountability in the education sector and Pradhan’s resignation.

The protests escalated earlier this week after police used batons, tear gas and water cannons to disperse students marching towards Parliament, triggering widespread criticism from opposition parties, activists and members of the film fraternity.