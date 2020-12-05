Diljit Dosanjh joins farmers’ protest at Delhi’s Singhu border: ‘You have created new history’

Diljit Dosanjh requested media to support farmers in their peaceful protest against three farm bills. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram)

Popular Punjabi artiste Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined farmers at Delhi’s Singhu border in their protest against three farm bills.

Addressed the protesting farmers, the singer-actor said, “It is my humble request to the government to listen to the demands of our farmers. I would also request the national media to show that this is a peaceful protest. The whole country is with us, but we also need your support.”

“Hindi mein bhi bol raha hun, taaki Google na karna pade. Main National media se request karta hun ki jo ho raha hai wahi dikhayein. Sab peacefully baithe hain aur inki demands suni jaayein”@diljitdosanjh at the Singhu Border.

Video by Cine Punjab. pic.twitter.com/PnfP3cD9Ri — Amil Bhatnagar (@AmilwithanL) December 5, 2020

Diljit Dosanjh also praised farmers for creating history.

Diljit said, “Hats off to all of you farmers who have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone.”

Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone: Singer-Actor Diljit Dosanjh addressing protesting farmers at Singhu border https://t.co/NrXfCAyBdI pic.twitter.com/u8w7v5w2r9 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

Also Read ~ Diljit slams Kangana for fake tweet about farmers’ protest

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh slammed Kangana Ranaut over her tweet against an elderly Sikh woman who participated in the farmers’ protests. He ended his Twitter exchange with Kangana with a tweet that read, “Kangana Ranaut is known to divert attention from the issues at hand. The issue is about unfair Farm Bill and we stand with farmers in peaceful solidarity. If one wants to fix their Karma, they must apologise to the mothers of Punjab.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd