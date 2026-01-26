Republic Day 2026: Sanjay Leela Bhansali pays tribute to Mother India and other classics in red-and-gold tableau; Shreya Ghoshal sings. Watch

Sanjay Leela Bhansali designed the tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, representing Indian cinema at Kartavya Path on Republic Day.

Sanjay Leela BhansaliSanjay Leela Bhansali designed the tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (Pic: DD News/X)

Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his elaborate sets and the grandeur he brings to his films, was asked to design the tableau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, representing Indian cinema at Kartavya Path on Republic Day. The theme of the tableau was ‘Bharat Gatha: Shruti, Kriti, Drishti’, and it is safe to say that the filmmaker came out with flying colours. Singer Shreya Ghoshal also joined the filmmaker, and a song crooned by her, which was especially composed for the Republic Day parade, was played as the tableau made its way through the parade.

The tableau featured the words ‘Box Office’ and ‘Now showing’ written in bold letters, along with dancers dressed in traditional attire as they performed to the specially composed song. Designed primarily in red and gold, the tableau stood out visually, with dancers wearing costumes in matching colours. The back of the tableau also showcased film reels with stills from legendary films like Mother India displayed on them, celebrating the rich legacy of Indian cinema.

This marks the first time that the government has asked a filmmaker to represent the Indian film industry at the Republic Day Parade. The parade traditionally highlights India’s military strength and regional cultures, but this is the first time a tableau has been dedicated entirely to Indian cinema, showcasing the growth of the film industry and its significance in representing India on the global stage.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the production of his upcoming film Love And War. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. He has also bankrolled Do Deewane Seher Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is scheduled to release on February 20, 2026. Bhansali’s web show Heeramandi was also renewed for Season 2 and is reportedly currently in the works.

Jan 26: Latest News
