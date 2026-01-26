Republic Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India’s ‘unity in diversity’; Alia Bhatt shares flag made by Raha

Republic Day 2026: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and many other stars took to their social media handles to share messages of gratitude and pride.

google-preferred-btn
srk,alia, raha republic day 1600Republic Day 2026: Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and others express pride on the occasion of Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day. On the occasion, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra took to their social media handles to share messages of gratitude and pride.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram Stories to post, “HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY. Proud to be Indian – our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all.”

srk (Photo: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram)
Also read | Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle and wrote, “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind.” Alia Bhatt too shared a picture of the national flag made by her daughter Raha.

alia (Photo: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)

Akshay Kumar also extended his Republic Day greetings on Instagram. He wrote, “Let’s say with pride, we are Indians! Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a set of old photos and wrote, “This day, 77 years ago…Happy Republic Day.”

Sunny Deol shared a video from Border 2 and wrote, “Apni aan, maan, aur shaan se upar Hindustan ko rakhte hain ye mitti ke bete! Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Actors like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao, among others, also shared posts on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

See some Republic Day wishes here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day!

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
Rang De Basanti
'Jaya Bachchan scolds ministers to their face; Rekha came to Parliament once in session,' recalls Rajeev Shukla
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Shukla recently opened up about Amitabh Bachchan's political stint, as well as how disciplinarian Jaya Bachchan often scolds ministers to their face.
'I cried in front of 100 people': Vikrant Massey recalls being shouted at by director, says he felt humiliated
Vikrant Massey was humiliated on first day on film set when director shouted at him
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
sulaiman khan
10,000 kg ammonium nitrate seized ahead of Republic Day, biggest such haul in Rajasthan
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presenting the Budget in 2023.
Budget 2026: Three macro worries for the Finance Minister
Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment
EXCLUSIVE | Waheeda Rehman reacts to AR Rahman's Bollywood is 'communal' comment: 'Yeh mulk hamara hai'
Rang De Basanti
'Stupid to ask if Rang De Basanti can be made in today's times': Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra as RDB turns 20
When asked about her favourite dessert, Sunita Williams responds, “Falooda.”
Sunita Williams names her ‘favourite’ dessert during Kerala visit, video wins hearts
The viral video shows Mamdani wielding a shovel along Myrtle Avenue near Franklin Avenue
Watch: Zohran Mamdani shovels snow, helps dig out stranded cars amid record snowstorm in New York City
Samson
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
On Republic Day, let’s celebrate a living project renewed by we the people
Republic Day
DRDO’s hypersonic glide missile debuts at Republic Day parade: Its strategic significance
Banita Sandhu
‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films
Lebanon Mideast Pope
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Must Read
Sanju Samson has nowhere to hide: Mental fragility, flaws against pace leaves his international career on the brink
Samson
Washington Sundar in race against time to be fit for T20 World Cup 2026
India will play its first T20 World Cup game on February 7, and the chances of Sundar getting fit by then look bleak. (BCCI)
'Shit happens': World champion Gukesh on 'unexplainable' blunder that left him inconsolable at Wijk aan Zee
Gukesh was shell-shocked after realising his blunder. The world champion resigned immediately after Nodirbek Abdusattorov’s response. (Screengrab via ChessBase India livestream)
Pope Leo sounds alarm on ‘overly affectionate’ AI chatbots, calls on regulators to take action
Lebanon Mideast Pope
ChatGPT cites Elon Musk’s Grokipedia as source multiple times: Report
elon musk stargate sam altman
How AI hallucinations, fake citations are creeping into scientific research
Delhi & Geneva are shaping an AI future based on trust
‘I don’t drink coffee anymore, and it’s helped my nervous system so much’: Actor Banita Sandhu on fitness, food, and films
Banita Sandhu
Advertisement
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement