Republic Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India’s ‘unity in diversity’; Alia Bhatt shares flag made by Raha

India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day. On the occasion, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra took to their social media handles to share messages of gratitude and pride.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram Stories to post, “HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY. Proud to be Indian – our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all.”

Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle and wrote, “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind.” Alia Bhatt too shared a picture of the national flag made by her daughter Raha.