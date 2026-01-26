Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Republic Day 2026: Shah Rukh Khan celebrates India’s ‘unity in diversity’; Alia Bhatt shares flag made by Raha
Republic Day 2026: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, and many other stars took to their social media handles to share messages of gratitude and pride.
India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day. On the occasion, several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and Priyanka Chopra took to their social media handles to share messages of gratitude and pride.
Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram Stories to post, “HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY. Proud to be Indian – our country teaches us there is strength and unity in diversity. Happy Republic Day to all of us. Jai Hind and love to all.”
Actor Hrithik Roshan took to his X handle and wrote, “Heartfelt Republic Day wishes to all of you. Jai Hind.” Alia Bhatt too shared a picture of the national flag made by her daughter Raha.
Akshay Kumar also extended his Republic Day greetings on Instagram. He wrote, “Let’s say with pride, we are Indians! Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”
गर्व से कहो, हम भारतीय हैं! Happy Republic Day.
जय हिंद! जय भारत! 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UgeW3ym3li
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 26, 2026
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a set of old photos and wrote, “This day, 77 years ago…Happy Republic Day.”
Sunny Deol shared a video from Border 2 and wrote, “Apni aan, maan, aur shaan se upar Hindustan ko rakhte hain ye mitti ke bete! Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day.”
Actors like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Vicky Kaushal, and Rajkummar Rao, among others, also shared posts on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.
See some Republic Day wishes here:
आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिन्द 🇮🇳♥️
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 26, 2026
Wishing everyone Happy Republic Day. Lets continue to cherish and celebrate our Robust Diversity.. Federal Spirit and continue to spread Love Upholding our Constitution. Love u all #RepublicDay #Constitution ##justasking 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 JaiHind pic.twitter.com/pfUcdhtaZ8
— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 26, 2026
Freedom gave us a voice.
The Republic gave us responsibility.
May we always honour it.
For the tricolour. For the nation. Always
Jai Hind. Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/TAj3v3PR5V
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) January 26, 2026
Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day!
