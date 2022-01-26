scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Republic Day 2022: Tiger Shroff sings ‘Vande Mataram’, Amitabh Bachchan sports tricolour beard

Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Prabhudheva and Arjun Rampal among others took to social media to share wishes as India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
January 26, 2022 2:03:29 pm
tiger, amitabh, republic dayAmitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and others shared wishes on Republic Day 2022. (Photo: Tiger Shroff, Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram)

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today. Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Arjun Rampal among others took to social media to share wishes on the occasion.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself sporting a tricolor beard. The actor wrote with the photo, “गणतंत्र दिवस की अनेक अनेक शुभकामनाएँ ..” The post received a reaction from actor-comedian Kapil Sharma. “Hahahahaha,” wrote Kapil in the comments section.

Big B also shared a throwback click of himself greeting fans outside his house on Republic Day.

Sharing a video, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Happy Republic Day! जय हिंद।”

Arjun Rampal shared glimpses from the Republic Day parade and wrote, “Happy 73rd Republic Day. Jai Hind #RepublicDay.”

Anupam Kher shared on Twitter, ““लहू देकर तिरंगे की बुलंदी को सँवारा है,
फ़रिश्ते तुम वतन के हो तुम्हें सजदा हमारा है..”
हम सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई।#HappyRepublicDay2022”

On the other hand, Tiger Shroff shared a video of himself singing “Vande Mataram”. Sharing the video, Tiger wrote, “With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let’s salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day! #VandeMatram.”

Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff also shared the video of the actor and wrote, “Happy Republic Day to our beautiful Nation!!! Jai Hind!!!❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤❤.”

Happy Republic Day!

