scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Repeat value of a film biggest gift for me, says Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani's latest Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the actor said she is nervous before the release of every film irrespective of the medium.

Kiara AdvaniStill of Kiara Advani from Govinda Naam Mera movie. (Photo: advani_kiara/Twitter)

The repeat viewing of a film is the “biggest gift” an artist can receive, says actor Kiara Advani, who believes the sole intent behind a movie is entertainment. The 31-year-old actor, who had three releases in this year Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo and Govinda Naam Mera, said she aims to do films that connect with people.

“We don’t make the film for ourselves but for the audience. We want them to love it and want each one of them to come out smiling, happy and entertained.

Also Read |Govinda Naam Mera movie review: Vicky Kaushal-Kiara Advani film feels stretched, forgettable

“We just want you to watch it again and again. If a film has a repeat value, then, for me that’s the biggest gift ever,” Advani told PTI.

Her latest Govinda Naam Mera is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and the actor said she is nervous before the release of every film irrespective of the medium. “Whether it’s a theatrical or digital release…. Even while putting up the trailer, there are little butterflies that whether people will like it or not. The first verdict comes from there. The next two weeks are kind of chill. You are promoting, laughing, and remembering how amazing it was shooting together,” she added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

Calling herself a director’s actor, Advani said she surrendered to filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s vision for Govinda Naam Mera, also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

“As an actor, I’m always trying to understand my director’s vision. Eventually, it’s this one person’s vision. Films are a director’s medium, whereas theatre is an actor’s medium. So, you have to be in sync with your director,” she said.

Advani’s upcoming films include the Hindi film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites the actor with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan, and an untitled Telugu movie with Ram Charan, with whom she previously worked in Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 12:20:36 pm
Next Story

Amitabh Bachchan remembers late mother Teji Bachchan’s final moments, recalls instructing doctors to ‘stop’ trying to revive her

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan
On Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday here’s a sneak peek into some adorable moments with his family
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close