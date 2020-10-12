Reopening of cinema halls: State-wise status

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced the SOPs last week. (Express archives photo)

Bollywood film Khaali Peeli, Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam and Hollywood movies My Spy, Force of Nature and The Rental are set to become the first films to have a theatrical release with the reopening of cinema halls in some states on October 15 post the coronavirus-induced lockdown. This comes days after the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) under its Unlock 5.0 guidelines.

The SOPs that were announced by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar last week include permitting theaters to open outside containment zones with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity, one seat distance, compulsory masks at all time, proper ventilation and air conditioner temperature settings at above 23 degrees Celsius, among others.

The decision comes after cinema halls remained shut for nearly seven months. The reopening has been welcomed by theatre owners and exhibitors. However, amid the rigorous dos and don’ts, the central government has left the states to take a final call in this regard.

While several multiplex and cinema hall operators are still awaiting the nod from the respective state governments to resume operations, here’s a look at the states where theatres will reopen from October 15.

Delhi

The Delhi government has permitted reopening of cinemas halls with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed via a tweet that all cinema halls will have to abide by the guidelines issued by the central government.

अब दिल्ली के सभी साप्ताहिक बाज़ार खुल सकेंगे। अभी तक केवल 2 बाज़ार प्रतिदिन प्रति ज़ोन की इजाज़त थी। गरीब लोगों को इस से काफ़ी राहत मिलेगी। 15 अक्तूबर से दिल्ली के सिनेमा हॉल भी खुल सकेंगे। उन्हें केंद्र सरकार द्वारा जारी सभी दिशा निर्देश पालन करने होंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 7, 2020

Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Jammu and Kashmir

The J&K government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations from October 15. Addressing a press conference, the disaster management secretary Simrandeep Singh said the administration has permitted opening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools, bars in restaurants/hotels, entertainment parks and coaching centres from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity.

Haryana

The Haryana government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Punjab

The Punjab government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Gujarat

The Gujarat government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Manipur

The Manipur government issued Unlock 2 guidelines under which cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to reopen from October 15 upto 50 per cent of their seating capacity. It further stated that the SOPs announced by the I&B Ministry are binding for resumption of their operation.

Bihar

The Bihar government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Goa

The Goa government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Chandigarh

Manoj Parida, adviser to the Chandigarh Administrator, said that cinemas will reopen from October 15 following the guidelines of Centre on Unlock 5 which permits reopening of cinemas, theatres/multiplexes with 50 per cent capacity.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has allowed cinema halls and multiplexes to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity from October 15.

Puducherry

The Puducherry government has permitted reopening of cinemas halls with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15. “All the guidelines of the Centre which have been annexed to the order of the Collector came into effect today and would be in force till the end of this month,” a recent Government Order stated.

Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government has not allowed cinema halls to reopen until October 31. The state Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh tweeted that the government was positive about reopening cinema halls and theatres, but its priority was to ensure the safety of residents amid the pandemic. He added, “Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas are the time when people make a beeline for theatres and cinema halls. This is a good time to restart them. The government is thinking how to reopen them as people’s health and safety is paramount.”

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government recently announced keeping all recreational public places shut till October 31. All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions, and other large congregations will not be permitted till month-end. “Swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment parks and similar places will remain closed for activities till October 31,” the state guidelines said.

Odisha

According to an Odisha government order, all cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums, assembly halls and other similar places of mass gatherings would continue to be shut till October 31. It further said that open-air theatres and similar places would be allowed to open subject to mandatory protocols like wearing of face masks and physical distancing.

Andhra Pradesh

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Kerala

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Tamil Nadu

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Telangana

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Arunachal Pradesh

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Nagaland

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Tripura

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Meghalaya

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

Mizoram

No directive yet from the state government on reopening of cinema halls and multiplexes.

