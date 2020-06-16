Renuka Shahane thanks “angel” Akshay Kumar for helping friend Nupur Alankar

Renuka Shahane tweeted how Akshay Kumar came to the rescue of her friend and actor Nupur Alankar. (Photos: Renuka Shahane/Nupur Alankar/Facebook and Akshay Kumar/ Express Archives) Renuka Shahane tweeted how Akshay Kumar came to the rescue of her friend and actor Nupur Alankar. (Photos: Renuka Shahane/Nupur Alankar/Facebook and Akshay Kumar/ Express Archives)

Actor Renuka Shahane on Tuesday thanked Akshay Kumar and everyone else who helped her friend and colleague Nupur Alankar after the latter became a victim of the PMC bank scam.

Shahane had recently revealed on Facebook how Alankar was facing a financial crunch after her money got stuck in the Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank collapse, last year, and had no funds to get her ailing mother treated at a hospital.

On Tuesday, Renuka Shahane took to her official Twitter handle and wrote a thread detailing how Akshay Kumar, after reading her Facebook post, contacted her husband Ashutosh Rana to lend a helping hand.

She tweeted, “What can I say about the kindness of all who’ve helped my friend Nupur through this horrible time brought about by #PMCBankCrisis combined with her mother’s ill health & lockdown in our industry. Today I want to appreciate all of you & appeal to not contribute any further.

An angel from our film industry has helped Nupur with a staggering help that will help Nupur’s mother get the best possible treatment. This angel has already helped so many actors, workers from the film industry without any expectation of even a thank you in return. He read about my fb post asking for help on Twitter. He called Ranaji for details about what I had shared. He asked how much Nupur needed. I told him the amount she had asked for and he told me that it will be done. And it was & topped up with more. I thanked him for his generosity and he said only one sentence in Marathi, ” मला धन्यवाद नको, तिची आई बरी व्हायला पाहिजे, बस” (“Please don’t thank me, her mother should get well, that’s it”). At a time when there is this raging debate about people not being their for each other, this angel has proved that there are gems like him who will stand by someone in need, someone who they have never met or worked with. My gratitude to this immensely generous, compassionate angel is boundless & forever.

This angel is none other than superstar @akshaykumar A man with a heart of pure, unadulterated gold. Thank you is too small an expression to express my gratitude @akshaykumar ji. I am so moved by your kindness. I hope you and your family are blessed with every happiness & success possible always. Truly indebted.”

Here’s what Renuka Shahane had shared on Facebook a few days ago, “A very dear actress friend of mine, Nupur Alankar has been facing a lot of financial problems due to all her money unfortunately being stuck in the PMC bank which crashed leaving their customers in the lurch. Nupur has been taking care of her ailing mother with whatever income she was generating through acting & practicing alternate therapy. Due to the lockdown that work has stopped. Her mother needs hospitalization which is going to cost a lot. I am sharing her mother’s account details. Do donate whatever you can to help. Trust me when I say that Nupur is the last person who would ask for help unless she was pushed to the brink. Thank you”

Actor Nupur Alankar is known for TV shows like Reth, Pran Jaaaye Par Shaan Na Jaaye, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Ek Baar Phir.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd