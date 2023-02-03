scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Renuka Shahane recalls warning of Sooraj Barjatya’s dad before Hum Aapke Hain Koun: ‘You will never get lead roles’

Renuka Shahane recalled Rajkumar Barjatya's warning to her before she signed on to appear in Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! She said that what he feared actually came true.

renuka shahane salman khan hum aapke hain koun stillsSalman Khan played Renuka Shahane's on-screen brother-in-law in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.
Actor Renuka Shahane recalled the warning that she received from filmmaker Rajkumar Barjatya before she signed on to appear in her career-defining role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! She said that the veteran filmmaker had told her to forget all ambitions that she had about playing Hindi film heroines, because he was sure that she would be typecast.

In an interview with mid-day, Renuka said that the filmmaker’s prediction came true, and after Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! went on to become a major box office hit, she was pigeonholed as the second female lead in films. Sometimes, she said, her characters wouldn’t even have names.

Also read |Renuka Shahane says people predicted her marriage with Ashutosh Rana would last only 1 month, admits onus to make adjustments is on a woman

She said, “Raj babuji, Sooraj ji’s father had told me before accepting the role. I was a newcomer and he didn’t need to say this but he explained, ‘Once you do this, if you have any ambitions to become a heroine you are not going to get those offers because you will be typecast as someone’s sister or wife. Basically the second lead. You will not get the lead.’ I was fine with that because I didn’t come up with any such aims, I wanted to learn on the job and enjoy myself. I was so amazed that he was kind enough to guide me.”

Renuka continued, “I would get roles which sometimes didn’t even have a name. They would tell me, ‘Heroine ki behen hai, she doesn’t have a name.’ I had already done it and played the best role with the Rajshri, so I was very spoiled. I had done another film, Masoom, where I played a young widow with a little child, and that was something challenging. When I was getting a lot of different roles in television there was such a big gap in what I was offered in films. I didn’t feel like taking up those roles.”

Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! was directed by Sooraj Barjatya, and starred Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit and Mohnish Bahl. The film emerged as Bollywood’s biggest hit of all time. Renuka was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 15:56 IST
Arjun Kapoor pens heartbreaking note on mother Mona Kapoor’s birth anniversary: ‘I’m running out of pictures now Maa…’

