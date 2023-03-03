Renuka Shahane on people accusing women for speaking up 25 years after being harassed during Me Too: ‘Aap bolne kahan dete ho’

The MeToo movement in India was triggered by actor Tanushree Dutta in 2018 after which a lot of women opened up about being harassed in the workplace. Actor Renuka Shahane spoke in favour of the movement and she recently shared how many people told her to stay silent. She also opened up about the drawbacks of being a woman with an opinion in a latest interview.

Reflecting on the times when she was asked by “many people” to stay silent during the MeToo movement, Shahane said that that is how women are conditioned from their childhood. “In fact, ‘mat bolo’ is something that women are told so often from childhood. I feel catharsis is necessary. MeToo was very important because if not anything else, that collective feeling of catharsis that a lot of women went through for what they had gone through maybe 10 years, 25 years ago. People say ‘why after 25 years?’ Arey aap bolne kab dete ho? (When do you let women speak)” Shahane opined during an interview with Pinkvilla.

The Hum Aapke Hai Koun fame added that the root of this problem starts from childhood only when parents don’t act upon their children’s complaints about abuse. “Maximum abuse happens within families and if a child– whether a boy or a girl — tells the parents, how many parents are willing to give up on their elders or family relationships on the basis of what the child has said? So I think it starts from there,” Shahane said while adding that instead of the perpetrator, a child/victim is only “made to feel guilty.”

Further in the conversation, the actor who has some good TV shows as well, wondered if people have not approached her for work because they think she is outspoken.

“People do get uncomfortable if a woman is intelligent, or asks questions. Even on supposedly, gender-equal sets, sometimes a woman actor asking questions about the character, is looked down upon as, ‘Bohot sawaal poochti hai (She asks too many questions’. But if the man is asking questions, he is driven and committed). People judge women much more in a negative light. Women with a voice are called difficult. They’ll be like, ‘You will never know what she will say?’ Arre deal with it. Why aren’t you capable of dealing with it,” Shahane said.

Renuka Shahane, who has directed the 2021 film Tribhanga, also doesn’t like being addressed as a female director instead of just a director.