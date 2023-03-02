Renuka Shahane shares her first impression of Shah Rukh Khan when they met on Circus set: ‘He was a Delhi boy, very brash’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan began his acting career with the 1989 TV series Circus where he essayed the role of Shekharan, a young man who is stuck with managing a circus. He starred opposite Hum Aapke Hai Koun fame Renuka Shahane in the show. Recently, Renuka recalled how both of them hit off on the wrong note. “We began as very Delhi vs Bombay kind of thing,” the actor shared in a new interview.

Renuka recently shared her first impression of SRK and how it changed over time. She thought Shah Rukh was a ‘brash Delhi boy’ when she first met him on the sets of Circus. “He was a Delhi boy, very brash. I was pretty new at that time and I was taken aback by his confidence,” the actor said during an interview with Pinkvilla.

But, eventually, Renuka Shahane realised how good a co-actor Shah Rukh Khan is. “He is witty, very intelligent. That was very good. He is a great co-actor. Because he comes from theatre, he improvises the scenes, and gets the tone right, that was always a part of how he worked. He is so professional. You ask him to work for 36 hours at a stretch, he would do it without complaining about it,” she added.

Those who have worked with Shah Rukh have often spoken about his humility and his respect towards everyone present on the set. Pathaan director Siddharth Anand had also shared in one of his interviews how SRK used to meet everyone present on Pathaan’s set and thank them after pack up. Renuka Shahane does not hold a different view.

She shared, “The other thing which I noticed about him at that time and I really appreciated about him was he has the greatest respect for every person on the set, from the spot person to the producer. He has a very equal way of looking at people. He communicates with the person, their profession doesn’t count. He is naturally very warm and with women, he is very gracious. All these are great qualities.”

A few days back, Shah Rukh Khan had teased Renuka Shahane, who is now married to Ashutosh Rana, when she went on a movie date with her husband. Ashutosh plays SRK’s boss in Pathaan. When Renuka posted a picture of herself with Ashutosh on social media from her movie date, Shah Rukh reacted on it by saying, “Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain (Did you tell Col Luthra that you are my first heroine)!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!!”

Renuka responded to Shah Rukh’s witty tweet as she wrote, “Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kaha hai. Aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa (Can anything be hidden from him? You only have called him all-knowing. And whatever might happen, he can’t fire you because nobody can do the work you do).”