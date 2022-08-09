scorecardresearch
Renee Sen wishes her ‘Nanna’, posts more pictures with Sushmita Sen from grandmother’s birthday party

Actor Sushmita Sen's mother Shubhra Sen's birthday celebrations was in intimate affair. Granddaughter Renee shared pictures from the birthday party.

August 9, 2022
Renee SenActor Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared more pictures from grandmother's birthday party. (Photo: Instagram/reneesen47)

Actor Renee Sen, daughter of actor Sushmita Sen, uploaded pictures from her grandmother Shubra Sen’s birthday party. The young actor posted a series of pictures from the celebrations and wrote a long message for ‘Nanna’.

In the birthday celebrations, Sushmita was present with both her daughters Renee and Alizah. Sushmita’s brother Rajeev Sen along with his wife Charu Asopa were also present with their newborn baby.

Sharing the pictures, Renee wrote a long caption, where she expressed her love for her grandmother. She wrote, “Happyyyy birthday to the best Grandma ever who we all call Nanna. You are strong, kind, forgiving and have the biggest heart! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives and I hope that this is a magical year for you. I pray that you stay healthy and happy always and continue exploring the world your style. Dugga Dugga. Ziana, Alisah, Aaliyah, Maa, Maasi, Taata, Charu Mami, Raja Mama, Nanu and I love you the most.”

 

In the same party, Sushmita, who is dating Lalit Modi, was seen partying with her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl. The former couple parted ways in December 2021 and had announced in an official statement.

Following her mother’s footsteps, Renee made her acting debut with a film titled Suttabaazi. The film was screened at the Bandra film festival.

