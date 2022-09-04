scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Renee Sen showers love on maa Sushmita Sen on birthday: ‘Thank you for shaping me into the woman I am today’

Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen celebrated her 23rd birthday and thanked Sushmita for all the love and celebrations.

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter turns 23-years-old. (Photo: Renee Sen/Instagram)

Actor Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen penned a heartfelt message for mommy on her 23rd birthday. Thanking Sushmita for all the avalanche of love, Renee said that she shaped her into the woman she is today. 

Taking to her Instagram account, Renee posted an adorable picture where she is seen sitting on Sushmita’s lap and hugging her. She wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday… It means the world to me… to be loved unconditionally is God’s greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today… I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude. The Birthday Girl. PS : 23 feels AMAZING.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Renée Sen (@reneesen47)

Sushmita then took to the comment section and wrote, “I love you my beautiful 23!!!Happpyyyyyy Birthday Shona!!!” Actor Dia Mirza also wished Renee and wrote, “Happy Birthday my baby. Feel so proud watching you become the the kind, wonderful and good human you are.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Sushmita adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and younger daughter Alisah in 2010. Renee earlier featured in a short film titled Suttabaazi opposite Taare Zameen Par actor  Darsheel Safary. The film which marked her debut into the industry was showcased on Bandra Film Festival’s YouTube Channel.

On her plans about becoming a full-time actor, Renee had told Etimes, “Of course, I would like to work more but for that, I have to work on myself a lot. But yes, I would like to be an actor full-time.” As for Sushmita, if the reports are to be believed, the actor has recently signed a movie which is a biopic.

