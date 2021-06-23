scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Renee Sen on mother Sushmita Sen: ‘After watching Aarya, I told her I want to work with her’

Renee Sen heaped praise on mother Sushmita Sen's performance in the Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 23, 2021 9:00:19 pm
sushmita sen with daughter reneeRenee Sen is Sushmita Sen's elder daughter. (Photos: Instagram/sushmitasen47)

Renee Sen made her acting debut earlier this year with short film Suttabaazi. And now, she is looking forward to working with her mother Sushmita Sen.

Speaking to ETimes, Renee said her relationship with her mother has changed “now that we are in the same field.” She said, “Yes, I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. We have spoken about it so many times at home. But I also know that to reach where she is, will take me a lot of time.”

Renee Sen also heaped praise on Sushmita Sen’s performance in the Disney Plus Hotstar web series Aarya.

“When I saw Aarya, I was spellbound! I told her I want to work with her, but I have to work a lot on myself to get to where she is. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film,” added Renee.

