Renee Sen celebrates 23rd birthday, Sushmita Sen’s ex-boyfriends Rohman Shawl and Ritik Bhasin join the party

Actor-model Sushmita Sen’s elder daughter Renee Sen celebrated her 23rd birthday last night with family and friends in Mumbai. The aspiring actor partied and cut the cake with Sushmita and was all smiles in the pictures shared by her on Instagram stories.

Renee was sporting a sequin dress for the bash and Sushmita kept it simple and classy in a black outfit. In one of the videos, Sushmita and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl are seen smiling and taking Renee’s video as she makes a wish and cuts her birthday cake.

The mother-daughter duo are seen sharing an ‘aww’ moment when Sushmita kissed her daughter on the forehead and shared a hug. Renee also shared a picture featuring Ritik and Sushmita as the trio posed for a selfie

Earlier, Renee took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful picture and a heartfelt message for Sushmita. She thanked Sushmita for shaping her into the woman she is today and said, “Thank you for all the avalanche of love and blessings on my birthday… It means the world to me… to be loved unconditionally is God’s greatest blessing. Thank you Maa for shaping me into the woman I am today… I love you the mostest!! With love and immense gratitude.The Birthday Girl.PS : 23 feels AMAZING.”

Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and her younger daughter Alisah Sen in 2010. Renee recently extended her support for Sushmita when the actor was being targeted by the trolls for her alleged relationship with former IPL chairman Lalit Modi. Sushmita was called a gold digger to which the actor gave a befitting reply. She said, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!And yes I still buy them myself!!!”