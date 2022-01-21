Remo D’souza mourns brother-in-law’s death: ‘You broke our hearts’

Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker Remo D’souza on Thursday night took to his social media platforms to mourn the death of his brother-in-law, his wife’s brother, Jason Watkins. Jason died by suicide on Thursday, police have said.

Sharing a picture of himself with Jason, Remo wrote, “You broke our hearts brother💔 , hope you finally found Peace 🙏 REST IN PEACE 🙏 #jasonwatkins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Jason reportedly died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai’s Yamuna Nagar in Andheri (west) due to unknown reasons. Oshiwara police station was informed about the death around Thursday noon after a call to the main control room. The police confirmed that Watkins, 48, hanged himself but no suicide note was found. He was rushed to the Cooper Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said. A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

Jason was a choreographer himself and had assisted Remo on many projects, he has also been an assistant director. Liselle, Remo’s wife also mourned her brother’s death. In an interview with ETimes she shared that he died when their father was undergoing dialysis. She said, “Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life. Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don’t know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa’s house. Jason and my dad stayed together. I think he couldn’t come to terms with our mother’s death, which happened in 2018. He was very close to her.”