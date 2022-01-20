Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law Jason Watkins dies

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza’s brother-in-law, Jason Watkins, was found dead at his residence in the Mumbai suburbs. Jason used to assist Remo on his films.

The local Oshiwara police station received information on the alleged suicide on Thursday afternoon. No suicide note was found by the police.

A case of accidental death has been registered and the body has been sent to a nearby government hospital for a post mortem. The police said prima facie there is no foul play.

Remo’s wife Lizelle told The Times of India that her father discovered Jason. Lizelle shared that Jason was never able to get over their mother’s death, which happened in 2018, as he was very close to her. Lizelle and Remo were in Goa when they received a call about the tragedy. “Remo and I just don’t know what to do. We are in a state of a terrible shock,” she said.

Lizelle took to Instagram to share a few photos of her brother. In one photo, Lizelle wrote, “Why? How could you do this to me? Will never forgive you.” Lizelle also shared a childhood photo of the two.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.