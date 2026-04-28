‘I didn’t trust him’: Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle on welcoming oldest son out of wedlock; getting married thrice

Remo D’Souza gained national fame when he started appearing as a judge in the television show Dance India Dance, but even before that happened, Remo was known as one of the most celebrated choreographers in Bollywood. He has also directed films like Street Dancer 3D, Race 3, ABCD, among others, but Remo’s real life is no less than a Hindi film. In a recent interview, Remo and his wife Lizelle opened up about their wedding story and revealed that they welcomed their oldest son even before tying the knot.

In a chat with Curly Tales, Remo revealed that his parents didn’t know about his relationship with Lizelle, and she shared that her father was “completely against it.” In the late 1990s, when living together before getting married was quite taboo, they moved in, and Remo’s parents were completely unaware of it. Lizelle shared that she was 20 at the time and had applied for a stewardess position at an airline but when Remo told her that he didn’t believe in long-distance relationships, she gave it up in a heartbeat. “My mom knew I was madly in love with him,” she shared and added, “So I left my house and we started living together.”

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‘She is pregnant?’

Not just that, Lizelle lied to her parents that they had secretly gotten married, “which wasn’t true.” But the true shocker came when she got pregnant, and they decided not to tell anyone about it. Remo recalled with a laugh that when his mother came to visit him, she saw a pregnant Lizelle and asked him, “Yeh pet se hai? (Is she pregnant?)” Remo was at a loss for words while his mother looked at his father and said, “Dekho tumhare bete ne kya kia hai (See what your son has done).”

When asked how they decided to embrace parenthood before tying the knot, Lizelle said that “it happened with the flow and both of us didn’t realise. When you are 20, you don’t realise. I only have that excuse.” She said that by this time, her mother had also realised that she had lied about secretly getting married in a temple.

Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza have been together for over 25 years. (Photo: Lizelle D’Souza/Instagram) Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza have been together for over 25 years. (Photo: Lizelle D’Souza/Instagram)

‘Took me three months to marry after son’s birth’

So after they welcomed their son, her mother insisted that they get him baptised, and for that, they would have to get married in a church. “My son was born and my parents said you need to baptize him. They (the church) do not take mandir ka shaadi (wedding in a temple). ‘You have to get married in a church to baptize your son so you decide whether you want to baptize him or not’.”

Lizelle said that even after her son’s birth, it took her three months to agree to marry Remo. “It took me three months. He convinced me. Everyone convinced me after my son was born,” she said and added, “I said, ‘Mereko na bharosa nahi hai (I don’t have faith).’ He said if we get married in church and if we register our wedding, there is no way I can do anything.” Remo chimed in and recalled, “She was scared; she has no faith in me. I said, ‘What more do you want?’ We have a child. I am ready to get married wherever you say.”

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Remo and Lizelle got married three times

Lizelle said that even after their son’s birth, she would often go to her mother’s house whenever anything unexpected happened. “Anytime anything would happen, I used to run away to my mother’s house and go to sleep. My mom would say, ‘What are you doing here? Your son is in the house. You need to go back’. Then I would come back home,” she said and added that during this phase, Remo became a hands-on father who would take care of their child.

When asked if their son attended their wedding, the parents proudly said yes and added that they actually got married thrice – a Christian wedding, a Hindu wedding and a vow renewal on their 20th anniversary. Remo laughingly recalled that the second ceremony happened because someone had told Lizelle that men with a double crown get married twice, and so she decided to marry him two times. “She said I will only get married to you two times,” he shared with a laugh.

Remo and Lizelle have been together for over 25 years and are parents to two sons – Dhruv and Gabriel.