Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack, in ICU

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.
His wife Lizelle D’Souza told indianexpress.com, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important.”
Besides choreographing several hit tracks, the 46-year-old is known for directing films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others.
Remo D’Souza has also judged dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.
