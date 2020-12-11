Remo D’Souza suffers heart attack, in ICU

Remo D'Souza is in the ICU of Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. (Photo: Remo D'Souza/Instagram and Sajid Khan Photography)

Choreographer-director Remo D’Souza has suffered a heart attack and is currently in the ICU of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

His wife Lizelle D’Souza told indianexpress.com, “It was a blockage. Doctors have done angiography. He is in the ICU. Please pray. Next 24 hours are very important.”

Besides choreographing several hit tracks, the 46-year-old is known for directing films like Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others.

Remo D’Souza has also judged dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

