‘Don’t change my name’: Remo D’Souza reveals his father’s one condition when he converted to Christianity

Choreographer Remo D’Souza and wife Lizelle open up about their "fluid faith" home. From Remo's conversion to Christianity to Lizelle's growing draw toward Hinduism and the secret behind their son Dhruv's name.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 10, 2026 07:26 PM IST
Remo D'Souza and Lizelle D'SouzaRemo D'Souza and Lizelle D'Souza discuss spirituality and religion. (Photo: YouTube/Nayandeep)
Celebrities and public figures have to deal with scrutiny about almost everything they do or say. However, there are many who decide to speak their truth anyway, and Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza seem to fall into that category. The husband and wife recently discussed in an interview what spirituality meant to them and how their beliefs have now surpassed the limits of a single religion.

While showcasing their home on Nayandeep Rakshit’s YouTube channel, the couple were asked about the several different idols they had in their home. This included a statue of Mother Mary and Buddha and special temples for Ganesha and Shiv. Lizelle explained that even though she is a staunch Catholic who was raised with some very specific values, she has now become more comfortable with other religions, especially Hinduism.

Talking about her journey with spirituality, Lizelle said, “For me, it’s very, very important, even for him. I was born a Catholic, he was born a Hindu, and he later converted. I used to always keep Ganpati… for the last 25 years now. In the last 4-5 years, maybe because of the passing of my parents, I have suddenly found myself drawn towards Hinduism. “I do all the pujas and stuff, and I like doing it, even though I am a Catholic.”

Why did Remo D’Souza convert to Christianity?

Remo, born Ramesh Gopi Nair, later recalled the time when he told his parents that he wants to convert. When asked about whether he felt any pressure, Remo said, “No, I think my parents were very… I don’t know how they were so cool.” Lizelle jumped in and said, “During one instance they weren’t so cool, and that was when my first son was born.” Remo clarified and said, “So we named him Adonis, and my parents are from Jamnagar, so how will they pronounce it? So we also gave him a Hindu name, Dhruv, so he has two names. Later he grew up and decided to go with Adonis.”

He added that there was no objection from his parents when it came to converting to Christianity. “I went one day and told my father that I do a lot of work for the Church, and I think I want to join them. He said, ‘Thik hai, karle. Bas mera naam mat change karna (Okay, do it. Just don’t change my name.’ So that’s why my name is Remo Gopi D’Souza.”

In 2025, Remo had visited the Maha Kumbh Mela along with his wife. He had later shared a video on social media where he was seen taking a sacred dip in the holy waters of Prayagraj. He had also shared a video with his wife as they visited Tirupati temple.

