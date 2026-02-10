‘Don’t change my name’: Remo D’Souza reveals his father’s one condition when he converted to Christianity

Celebrities and public figures have to deal with scrutiny about almost everything they do or say. However, there are many who decide to speak their truth anyway, and Remo D’Souza and Lizelle D’Souza seem to fall into that category. The husband and wife recently discussed in an interview what spirituality meant to them and how their beliefs have now surpassed the limits of a single religion.

While showcasing their home on Nayandeep Rakshit’s YouTube channel, the couple were asked about the several different idols they had in their home. This included a statue of Mother Mary and Buddha and special temples for Ganesha and Shiv. Lizelle explained that even though she is a staunch Catholic who was raised with some very specific values, she has now become more comfortable with other religions, especially Hinduism.