Remo D’Souza opens up about hospitalisation, thanks ‘angel’ Salman Khan for help

Choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, who is recuperating after suffering a major heart attack, recently opened up about the life-altering event.

Recalling the day it happened, Remo told Bombay Times, “Everyone was shocked. Frankly, I am shocked myself! It was just a regular day. I had my breakfast and went to the gym. Lizelle (his wife) and I share the same trainer, who was already training her. As soon as Lizelle finished, I got up, but I started feeling pain at the center of my chest. Since it wasn’t in my left arm, I thought it was because of acidity. So, I drank water. But the pain was still there, so I told my trainer that we should cancel the training for the day. When Lizelle and I took the elevator to go up, I pressed the lift button and sat down. Once I stepped out of the lift, I started coughing and I even wanted to throw up. Lizelle saw my smartwatch which checks on the heartbeat and ECG and the screen prompted ‘Are you not well?’”

Remo said upon reaching the hospital, doctors told him that he had a heart attack.

Remo D’Souza also expressed his gratitude towards Salman Khan. Remo said that Salman ensured he got the best treatment at the hospital and was regularly following up about him with the doctors. “We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors,” the choreographer-turned-director told BT.

After recovering completely, Remo D’Souza will begin work on his next film.